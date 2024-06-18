ONE YEAR LATER: Reminders of Father's Day derecho scattered around Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reflecting on the Father’s Day Storm as it hits its first anniversary on June 18.

There are still large tree stumps in Woodward Park that's a reminder of what happened when that storm came through that caused mass power outages and road closures.

The storm was categorized as a derecho. That's a long stretch of straight-line thunderstorms that travel a large distance.

It caused a lot of damage stretching through Green Country.

Father's Day storm damage: $16.6 million

After the storm, a string of hot days led to many needing cooling stations. That was a resource that many used to beat the heat.

2 News talked with one midtown Tulsa resident who just moved back when the storm hit.

"So we moved back and all of a sudden this happens and it’s like welcome back to Oklahoma," said Todd Berry.

He said that was a loud celebration back to the state. His family was one of many who didn’t have power the week after.

He said they were left without power for ten days. But he was one of many who stayed with family who had power.

"But you know probably 2/3 of the way up it was completely bent over. I was just shocked honestly that some of these trees were still standing," said Berry.



The storm caused $16.6 million in damages, according to the mayor’s 2023 annual report.

The city said it took around 6 months to clean up the more than 1 million cubic yards of green waste.

It's a good reminder to always be weather-aware in these situations.

