MIRACLE IN THE STORM: Father's Day Storm Baby Turns One

TULSA, Okla. — Father's Day 2023 was a holiday most of us won't soon forget.

A late-night historic storm packing dangerous winds of over 100 miles per hour tore through Green Country, toppling trees, downing powerlines, and leaving thousands in the dark.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum later revealed in his annual report that the Father's Day storm caused around $16.6 million worth of damage.

Father's Day storm damage: $16.6 million

But in the middle of the mayhem, news of a tiny miracle.

"It was an adventure for sure!" said Laura Latta.

Just minutes before midnight, Laura Latta realized she was in labor.

With the storm moving in outside, she hunkered down inside their family storm shelter.

"I was so uncomfortable, and I was trying not to complain because, obviously, it was not the moment to talk about comfortability because safety was number one," said Laura.

Once the storm passed, the Lattas carefully navigated the maze of debris to St. Francis Labor and Delivery just in time, where Nathaniel Isaac was born.

"I turned to Derek and was like, Happy Father's Day! It really was special even though it was wild circumstances," said Laura.

Nathan, as he's now called, turns one this week. Father's Day is always on the third Sunday in June, but the date is a little different this year. Nathan's birthday is June 18, and he's grown a lot in a year.

Happy early birthday, Nathan.

And happy Father's Day, Derek and all the Dads out there.

It's hard to believe it's been just about a year since that big day.

You can see the whole story about baby Nathaniel here.

Miracle in the midst of mayhem

