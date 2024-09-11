Charges dropped for Cherokee County woman accused of threatening school

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Less than a year after investigators arrested a woman for a terroristic threat against school children at Woodall Public School, a judge dismissed her case Sept. 9.

School superintendent Ginger Knight said school resource officer initiated a lockdown because a Facebook account from a nearby location reportedly posted about planning to shoot children at the school on Nov. 29, 2023.

"Definitely for those 10-15 minutes it was absolutely one of the most trying days for sure," Knight told 2 News Tuesday.

Frances Nichole Baldonado was identified, detained, and charged with making a terroristic threat for the post.

But fast forward to August, Baldonado's charge was lessened to a an online threat misdemeanor, then on her case is dismissed entirely by a Cherokee County judge Monday.

First Asst. District Attorney Eric Jordan said Monday's decision was the right move.



"In this case, Miss Baldonado has some severe mental health and drug use history and so one of the things we try to determine is, is this a serious threat?" Jordan told 2 News.

"In this case, one of the great things that the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office did is ensure that Miss Baldonado did not actually have any weapons or access to any weapons."

Baldonado also has no ties to the school. Jordan said the woman testified as not even remembering the incident.

Monday's decision did catch the superintendent by surprise when 2 News asked her about it the next day.

"I did not know. I just knew that I was no longer needed at the court on Monday," Knight said.

"But I feel like the response from the Sheriff's (Office) on the day that it happened and (with) them continuing to keep us safe...you know, I have full confidence."

Baldonado was released from the county jail after nine months on Sept. 9.

Woodall parent Marissa Martin remembers fearing for her daughter at school when she learned of the threat.

"I was just freaked out, you know? I didn't want my kid to be in any kind of danger," Martin said. "It's still kind of unsettling, but I'm glad (Maldonado) is getting help."

Jordan admitted his office should have kept the school superintendent better informed about the case's dismissal and contacted Knight on Sept. 10.

Knight clarified she is not upset at the delay in notification.

