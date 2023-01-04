Active search for driver who shot at Cherokee County deputies during chase

WOODALL, Okla. — Cherokee County deputies are actively looking for a suspect who shot at them multiple times after a high-speed chase Tuesday night. The incident even forced a nearby school district to go on lockdown Wednesday morning.

Woodall Public Schools’ school resource officer remained on high alert Wednesday after the late-night chase and shooting spree nearby.

“It is something I have not dealt with since I’ve been superintendent," said Ginger Knight, Superintendent of Woodall Public Schools.

What started as a failed traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase at Stone Chapel Road. It ended roughly three and a half miles west after the driver shot at deputies multiple times, just missing them.

Cherokee County deputies say the car was found abandoned near 470 Road and 835 Road, right across the street from Woodall Schools. Knight says she heeded the advice of their full-time school resource officer who has direct contact with the sheriff’s office.

“We decided with our safety officer that we have here to go on lockdown until we had more information to go on," Knight said.

Sheriff Jason Chennault says he believes they’ve identified the suspect through items found during the search, including a cell phone and gun.

He urges people in the Woodall and Keys areas to stay alert, and if they see anyone suspicious, call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --