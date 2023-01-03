Friends host fundraiser for biker killed in Tulsa wreck

TULSA, Okla. — Friends of a biker killed on New Year’s Eve are hosting a fundraiser to support his family after his unexpected death.

Friends say Mark Calcut Jr. could always light up a room and had an infectious smile and laugh.

“I think it all starts with the infectious smile,” said Dakota Murillo. “A young man that really went out of his way to make everyone feel that love.”

Calcut Jr. had just proposed to his fiancé Sabreena on Christmas Day. The proposal was just a week before the wreck that took his life.

“We want to do as much as we can for the family in their time of need,” Murillo said.

The Other Bar is hosting an open mic night at 6:30 p.m. They’ll be raising money for his fiancé and son to support them during this difficult time.

“That’s what this community is about,” said Murillo. “We get together when people are having a great time and we get together when people really need each other and I think that’s something that’s very special.”

Tulsa police investigated the wreck that killed Calcut Jr. on December 31, 2022. Police say he was on his motorcycle around 5:00 p.m. when he was trying to get on the Highway 169 ramp from I-244 westbound. Police say his motorcycle hit a truck and a guardrail then he was thrown off the bridge. The highway was shut down for several hours during their investigation.

He had a baby boy with his fiancé Sabreena. The money raised Tuesday and on a GoFundMe page will help support them.

“One of the things that is probably the most meaningful is when you see somebody that meant so much to his community,” Murillo said.

