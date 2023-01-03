Local business and brewery partner up for dry bar event Monday nights

TULSA, Okla. — With every new year, comes new resolutions — and one of the most popular ones is cutting back on alcohol, or not drinking for the whole month.

Nothing's Left Brewery in Tulsa is looking to help people who are not drinking by having a “dry bar” every Monday. The event is called “NADA” and stands for Not A Drop of Alcohol.

At NADA, customers will find handmade mocktails, terpene-infused tonics, and draft beverages all without alcohol in them.

“There’s actually a big nonalcoholic community here in Tulsa, and no one really talks about it,” says Lacy Richards, co-owner of Nothing’s Left. “For January, a lot of people try to be sober for a whole month and it’s a big lifestyle that we want to support.”

Dry Russians, a mocktail of a White Russian, “No-jito” inspired by Mojitos are available along with nonalcoholic beer and wine, and terpene-infused tonics. The terp tonics are also brewed at Nothing’s Left, but the terpenes themselves are from locally owned Bison Extracts.

“I think one of the reasons we sought out Nothing's Left is because they’re known for brewing weird beers and being very creative in their flavor profiles,” says Brandee Spillman, co-founder of Bison Extracts.

Bison Extracts’ beverage line “Social Bison” uses terpenes from cannabis. The terpenes can help relax people, but unlike alcohol, it doesn't impair cognitive abilities. Terpenes can also be found in herbs like sage and basil, and in citrus.

“We really like to try to pair a nice terpene, with a specific flavor profile that enhances that,” says Spillman.

Some of the tonics include lavender and lemon, blackberry vanilla, and pomegranate cranberry and basil.

“Grapes and cream were the cannabis terpene strains that we extracted, so she paired it with a blackberry vanilla and so when you have it, it’s very smooth.”

Spillman says this project and non-alcoholic options are important to her.

“For me personally, it meant a lot to me, this project because I am four and a half years sober.”

Spillman and Richards say this is a chance for people who are staying sober for the month, or for good, to enjoy a brewery atmosphere, without temptation. Nothing’s Left will have a dry bar every Monday throughout the month of January. They’ll be open from 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

