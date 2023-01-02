Watch Now
One dead after fire at north Tulsa home

Posted at 8:32 AM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 09:53:37-05

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after a fire in north Tulsa.

It started Monday morning in the 1200 block of north Vandalia. Captain Brady Bowman with the Tulsa Fire Department said they got a call about a house fire and crews got to the scene within a minute of the call.

Fire engulfed the front half of the home when they got to the scene. They found a victim with burns to her face outside and learned a man was trapped inside the home. They began a search for the man while crews also started battling the heavy fire. Crews went into the house through a bedroom window and found the man dead in the front room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire burned so hot that siding on the nearest house also melted.

