CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attempts to break into Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after Tulsa police say a doorbell camera recorded him attempting to break into a home.
Officers responded to a call near 67th and Birmingham Avenue in the early morning hours of June 16.
The victim heard a noise and then watched footage from her doorbell camera to investigate. She found a strange man walking onto her porch and attempting to kick in the door before leaving.
Officers found 36-year-old Dehrian Wilson walking nearby. He was taken into custody on a first-degree burglary charge.
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