CAMERAS IN COURTROOMS: New bill looks to increase transparency in OK courtrooms

TULSA, Okla. — A renewed push for transparency in Oklahoma's judicial system is gaining momentum as lawmakers prepare to consider legislation that would require cameras in all public court proceedings.

Senate Bill 1386, introduced by Senator Christi Gillespie in late December, seeks to establish a uniform statewide policy allowing video and audio recording of court proceedings across Oklahoma.

Local News 'Just the beginning': Family, children advocates rally for cameras in OK courts Stef Manchen

"I think accountability's important, and transparency's important. So this provides an actual record," said Clay Spicer with the Focal Point of Accountability Movement. "There's a lot of complaints right now across the state in all courts, whether it's criminal, whether it's probate or whether it's family courts, that some of the records are being, they're not showing up."

Spicer said he regularly hears from people with concerns about the judicial system. He even has personal experience with lengthy court proceedings, having been involved in a case that has stretched nearly 10 years.

"They shouldn't have a problem with the cameras being in there," Spicer said. "But if they're doing something that they're not supposed to be doing, this is going to allow everybody to see it, and it's gonna allow not just us, but the legislators to actually do something about it because right now it's just hearsay."

KJRH

The proposed legislation would require all public court proceedings to be recorded with both video and audio equipment. The bill would create a uniform statewide policy that supersedes any local court rules currently in place.

Under the proposal, the state would be responsible for providing and maintaining the recording equipment, removing the financial burden from local court budgets. Courts would be required to preserve all recordings for at least 10 years.

"I think it's 2026. I think we should be up with the times," Spicer said. "There's 47 states in some ways let the cameras in the courtrooms."

The Oklahoma Senate is scheduled to reconvene on Feb. 2 to consider the legislation and other bills.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

