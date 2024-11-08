Call for victims to come forward stems from convicted abuser's light sentence

TULSA, Okla. — There is more outrage after a Tulsa judge sentenced a convicted sex abuser to probation.

She disregarded the jury’s recommendation of 40 years in prison for Shawn Canady of Broken Arrow.

Currently, there is a petition circulating on www.change.org calling for Judge Sharon Holmes' resignation.

The decision also elicited a strong response from the district attorney’s office.

“These are the types of cases where my heart literally aches,” said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. “Law enforcement spends countless hours encouraging young victims to believe in the system - that their courage will be rewarded by a just disposition. DHS caseworkers, forensic interviewers, prosecutors, victim advocates - all of us stand with these victims because we understand the hurt they experienced, and the courage it takes to testify in front of complete strangers. Even more so, friends and family members also stand with these victims. They are closer than any of us to the trauma experienced by these victims.





It would be easy to recommend probation for child sexual offenders because they would always take it - and that is why we don’t. Of all the criminal perpetrators I have ever dealt with in my 35-year career, the rapists and molesters of children are the most dangerous for our community.







When this jury recommended a sentence of 40 years in prison, no one envisioned that this defendant would be walking our streets as a free man. 12 people found him guilty and he never took accountability for his repulsive conduct. I simply have no words to describe my level of frustration. We send people to prison for stealing merchandise. He should have gone to prison for stealing innocence.”

Normally, 2 News does not identify victims of child sexual abuse, but we spoke with one woman in a different case who wanted to share her story in hopes that it would encourage others to continue to speak up.

Jazmin Golden remembers the exact season her innocence was stolen by a close family relative.

“I was so terrified of storms and I think this is probably a reason that I still am, and so I would confide in this adult male in our family. At first, it was “things are going to be ok, you’re fine” and protecting me like an adult male should and it slowly went from that to forms of abuse,” said Golden.

She said the man she chose to confide in took advantage of her vulnerability in the worst way possible.

“There was starting to rub on me and doing things that an adult male should just not be doing to a young child,” said Golden.

The abuse went on for years, leaving her terrified and exposed to crippling fear.

“You know, when you’re that age, you are supposed to be playing with your friends and, you know, having sleepovers and not wondering when that next moment would happen,” said Golden.

Years later, she finally found the courage to speak up.

“Finding that courage deep down and hoping that people will believe you and hoping that people will take you seriously is the hardest part,” she said.

Because of her bravery, her abuser is now serving five life sentences.

But the same can’t be said for a different child sex abuser named Shawn Canady.

Tracey Lyall is the CEO for Domestic Violence Intervention Services or DVIS.

She along with many other Tulsa professionals are still reeling from the recent decision by Judge Sharon Holmes to give Canady probation instead of prison time.

“I think really it’s just unbelievable. Unbelievable, that a judge would let someone walk free who’s harmed a child,” said Lyall.

Despite the ruling that many are calling egregious, both Golden and Lyall are gently encouraging other victims of child sexual abuse to still come forward.

“It takes courage and bravery and great strength to come forward and share a story as intimate as sexual abuse,” said Lyall.

If you are a victim of child sexual abuse – you can also reach out to the Child Advocacy Network.

That number is 918-624-0200.

