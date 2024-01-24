Cain's Ballroom kicked off for centennial celebration, major artists performing

TULSA, Okla. — Cain's Ballroom is celebrating 100 years and they partnered with the Tulsa Office of Film, Music & Culture (Tulsa FMAC) to kick off the festivities while announcing some major headline performers.

The events include a special beer tasting created by Marshall Brewing Company that will be a limited-edition flavor in honor of the historic location.

Cain's Ballroom announced Tuesday, HANSON, Robert Plant and Alison Kruass among others are scheduled to perform.

“In addition to the shows we’ve already announced for the coming year, we are excited today to announce three special centennial shows,” Chad and Hunter Rodgers, who co-manage the venue they own together with their mother, Alice Rodgers. “On May 5th and 6th, we’ll welcome back Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter, Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit. On June 2nd, Grammy-award winners Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will grace our stage, joined by Tulsa’s own JD McPherson. Finally, this December, hometown heroes and our good friends, HANSON, will perform.”

The historic venue known as the "Home of Bob Willis" opened its doors in 1924 and has been operating ever since.

The celebration is big for Tulsa as they are honoring the venues 100 years in the downtown area.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum drafted a special proclamation to kick-off the centennial celebration.

“Consistently ranked among the best venues in the world, Cain’s Ballroom is one of the major catalysts of Tulsa’s global music influence,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “Cain’s is a top-tier events facility that continues to empower local musicians day in and day out, standing as a cornerstone of Tulsa’s identity.”

For more information on the Cain’s centennial celebratory show lineup, visit Cain's Ballroom website here.

