BY THE NUMBERS: Oklahoma child abuse cases surge with over 13k victims

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma has experienced a significant rise in child abuse cases this year, with state data revealing alarming statistics about the scope of the problem.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, over 13,000 children were victims of some form of abuse in 2023, with most cases involving children under the age of one with 15.2%.

"I mean, we see cases all year round…it's a variety," Emily Freel, a representative from the Child Advocacy Network, said.

The Child Advocacy Network has documented the troubling trend in their own caseload.

"For 2024, we saw just over 1,700 kids, 57% of that was sexual abuse, 30% of that was physical abuse," the Freel said.

Data shows that for every 1,000 children in Tulsa County, 16 are reported victims of child abuse and neglect. That's twice the national average.

State data reveals that emotional abuse and neglect are the two most common forms of abuse reported in Oklahoma. With 74.9% emotional abuse towards children and 34.8% neglect.

2 News has covered several high-profile child abuse cases in recent months. Two weeks ago, an 11-year-old girl gave birth, and DNA later showed her stepfather was the father. Her parents and grandmother were charged in connection with the case.

In February, a 12-year-old girl was seen locked out of her home in the cold by her foster parents in Haskell. A neighbor captured video of the incident and reported it to police.

Oklahoma operates as a mandated reporter state, meaning anyone who suspects abuse or neglect is required by law to report it.

"I think it's part of, you know, our goal is to bring that awareness that everybody is a mandated reporter," said a Child Advocacy Network representative.

Officials emphasize that making a report doesn't constitute an accusation but ensures the appropriate authorities are aware of potential situations.

"If you suspect anything, make that call to the hotline, because a call to the hotline isn't an accusation, it's just making the right parties aware, and so we just encourage anybody, if you have any sense, to make a report to that hotline," the representative said.

The Oklahoma Child Abuse Hotline number is 1-800-522-3511.

