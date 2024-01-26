Brookside Neighborhood Assn. hosts mayoral candidate town hall

TULSA, Okla. — As the Tulsa mayoral election heats up, 2 News is learning more about the plans of the candidates.

The Brookside Neighborhood Association hosted a town hall, and 2 News cameras were rolling. Candidates Rep. Monroe Nichols and City Councilor Jayme Fowler were on hand for the event. County Commissioner Karen Keith could not make it, due to an illness.

She released the following statement.

"I’m sorry I could not be at the Brookside Business and Neighborhood Association Town Hall tonight. Unfortunately, I am ill with flu-like symptoms and will not be able to make it. While my desire is to be with you this evening, the last thing I want to do is pass this on to one of the other candidates or attendees. I was looking forward to discussing important issues facing our city, but there will be future opportunities to meet with as many Tulsans as possible to talk about moving our city forward."

The event, that lasted more than 90 minutes, covered a wide gamut of issues. 2 News has chosen to highlight two: homelessness and tribal relations.

Surveys by law enforcement agencies show homelessness top of mind for Tulsans. if elected, Nichols plans to create a position at city hall.

"I think it's critically important, that there's someone at city hall, who will wake up every day of the week working on this issue," Nichols said.

Among his other ideas are asking developers what they need from city leaders to create affordable housing. Fowler also has his sights set on affordable housing. Specifically looking at properties with clouded titles.

"You can auction [the properties] off, you can get that land back and turn it into good quality housing. No one in our community is a child of a lesser God. No one should have to ever live out on the street," Fowler said.

As far as tribal relations go, both candidates struck the same chord. They say they want strong relationships with the tribal leaders.

"We, right now, are sitting on a reservation," Nichols said, proposing the city, "co-govern with our tribal partners."

Fowler plans to make sure the tribes, "have a good seat at the table," in economic development.

John Huffines was one of the voters on hand. His biggest takeaway: the diplomacy between the candidates.

"The harmony that was flowing, you might say, among the candidates .... there was a respect and honor demonstrated," Huffines said.

2 News offered Keith an interview, but she deferred to the statement.

