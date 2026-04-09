Broken Arrow's Events Park receives upgrades ahead of the Sunset Amphitheater opening

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Events Park in Broken Arrow is nearing the completion of a major renovation project that will bring new parking, scenic walking trails, and the highly anticipated Sunset Amphitheater to the area.

The park, situated near the Creek Turnpike and 101st Street, has undergone several upgrades to accommodate large concerts, family outings, and an influx of visitors.

"We added 1800 parking spots. We added pedestrian trails throughout the entire sidewalk and sidewalk lighting to make it safer during events. At night, you'll have safe lighting throughout, lighting for the streets. We added underground detention for stormwater," Charlie Bright said.

Bright, who is with the City of Broken Arrow, noted the improvements also feature a new walking trail and a pedestrian bridge over the pond. The partial closure of the park stemmed from these upgrades, as well as construction on the Sunset Amphitheater, which is expected to open late this fall.

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"OTA allowed a direct connection on the turnpike like that, and we're appreciative of that partnership," Bright said.

During the construction process, large gatherings like Scotfest were put on hold. However, the park has remained open for fishing, and major events will soon return.

"We appreciate the patience of all the people who were holding events. I know it was tough for a year or two not being able to have their home site, but I think it's only going to be bigger and better when they get back here," Bright said.

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Residents are looking forward to the family-friendly atmosphere the 12,500-seat amphitheater and refreshed park will provide.

"I think, you know, for the family. That would be a great place. And like I said, I like the whole fire pit thing. I can see, I thought about that the first time I saw it, that I could see packing a little picnic maybe," Adele said.

"I'm pretty excited. I mean, I think it'll be cool to get some local artists in and just go enjoy a concert outside," Landon Phillips said.

As the city counts down to the amphitheater's opening, locals are eager to showcase the area's growth.

"I think Broken Arrow has done a lot of development, and it'll be cool to have some tourism here," Phillips said.

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