Broken Arrow Trash Bash: 10 things you can and 5 things you absolutely cannot drop off

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Before loading the car for Broken Arrow’s Trash Bash and Recycling Rally, check the list.
Organizers will accept:
- Batteries
- Electronics
- Tires
- Medications
- Some other hard-to-recycle items.
But they will not take general hazardous waste or fluorescent bulbs.
When and where
The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Broken Arrow Maintenance Center, 1700 W. Detroit St.
The Recycling Rally is a drive-through drop-off; volunteers will remove accepted items from vehicles.
You do not have to join the citywide litter cleanup to use the rally, and organizers say anyone living in the greater Tulsa Metro area served by the Metropolitan Environmental Trust may participate.
Accepted items
- Pharmaceuticals
- Electronics and e-waste
- Ammunition, .50 caliber or smaller
- Tires, up to 10
- Batteries, including lithium batteries
- Plastic grocery bags
- Cardboard
- Medical sharps
- Fire extinguishers
- Paper & doocuments filling two banker-sized boxes for secure shredding
Items that will not be accepted
- Hazardous waste
- Fluorescent tubes and compact fluorescent lamps, or CFLs
- Tractor tires
- Tires still mounted on rims
- Ammunition larger than .50 caliber
- More than 10 tires
Fees and limits to know
Most drop-offs are free.
The city’s current event listing says televisions cost $28 each to recycle and computer monitors cost $12 each; other electronics are recycled for free.
Before you go
Sort items before arriving and keep anything not on the accepted list out of the load. For questions about a specific item, contact the city at 539-357-1439 or visit the Broken Arrow Trash Bash and Recycling Rally event page.