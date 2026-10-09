Broken Arrow Trash Bash: 10 things you can and 5 things you absolutely cannot drop off

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Before loading the car for Broken Arrow’s Trash Bash and Recycling Rally, check the list.

Organizers will accept:

Batteries

Electronics

Tires

Medications

Some other hard-to-recycle items.



But they will not take general hazardous waste or fluorescent bulbs.

City of Broken Arrow

When and where

The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Broken Arrow Maintenance Center, 1700 W. Detroit St.

The Recycling Rally is a drive-through drop-off; volunteers will remove accepted items from vehicles.

You do not have to join the citywide litter cleanup to use the rally, and organizers say anyone living in the greater Tulsa Metro area served by the Metropolitan Environmental Trust may participate.

Accepted items

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics and e-waste

Ammunition, .50 caliber or smaller

Tires, up to 10

Batteries, including lithium batteries

Plastic grocery bags

Cardboard

Medical sharps

Fire extinguishers

Paper & doocuments filling two banker-sized boxes for secure shredding

Items that will not be accepted

Hazardous waste

Fluorescent tubes and compact fluorescent lamps, or CFLs

Tractor tires

Tires still mounted on rims

Ammunition larger than .50 caliber

More than 10 tires

Fees and limits to know

Most drop-offs are free.

The city’s current event listing says televisions cost $28 each to recycle and computer monitors cost $12 each; other electronics are recycled for free.

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Before you go

Sort items before arriving and keep anything not on the accepted list out of the load. For questions about a specific item, contact the city at 539-357-1439 or visit the Broken Arrow Trash Bash and Recycling Rally event page.