Rhoades Elementary students take the anchor desk for daily campus newscast

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Students at Rhoades Elementary start each school day by delivering the news to their classmates in a mini-newscast broadcast across campus.

Each morning, two students take turns as anchors, greeting viewers before leading three civic traditions: the Pledge of Allegiance, the Oklahoma state flag salute, and the school’s Tiger Creed.

KJRH Rhoades Elementary students take anchor desk for daily campus newscast

The creed encourages students to be tenacious in pursuing their goals, act with integrity and show gratitude in daily life.

From there, the student newscasters move on to school announcements, cafeteria offerings and a joke of the day giving classmates the information they need while gaining experience and confidence speaking on camera.

For 5th grader and student anchor Alana Rhoads, being in front of the camera can feel a little uncomfortable.

Still, she earned praise, and gave a sigh of relief after calmly and competently completing her turns to read.

Librarian Eric Schmidt guides the newscast and helps students work through those nerves.

KJRH

“I was trying to remind us, just think of it as a YouTube or a TikTok video,” Schmidt said. “Just get up there and be yourself.”

2 News Oklahoma asked 5th grade student anchor Ella Mincic if she considered broadcasting as a career or treats the morning assignment as her “side hack” for now.

Her answer? Side hack.

The daily production taped at a small set in the library keeps the school community up to date on campus life while giving students a chance to practice delivering accurate information to help their classmates know a little more about what the day ahead holds for them.

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