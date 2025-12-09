BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools officials touted a robust previous year in finances at the district's final 2025 board of education meeting on Dec. 8.

Among the figures approved was a $32 million sale allocation that originally came in the district's 2015 bond election.

Broken Arrow schools touts financial gains, energy conservation

This money, according to Chief Financial Officer Natalie Eneff, is an annual allocation fund to pay for to maintenance, athletics, technology, and other instructional funding thanks to tax revenue.

In fact, the only planned building left in the 2015 bond issue is the aquatics center, which is still being designed and hoping to open at the Kirkland Activities Complex before 2028.

"What we like to think about bonds is whatever we're purchasing has to be worth paying interest on," Eneff said. "So we're not gonna go out and buy pencil sharpeners. We're talking about large capital equipment, capital outlays the district couldn't afford to pay for in any other mechanism."



BAPS also announced a big reward for simply saving energy.

PSO presented a nearly $120k check for the district winning its "Summer Peak Performers" program, turning the lights out on 3500 kilowatts of electricity.

This, a PSO official said during the board meeting, was the best conservation effort of any school district in the state.

"We have very skilled employees with certifications relevant to that area that they have the expertise to be able to figure out those systems," Eneff said.

The district's annual audit and financial report is also now available - no problems reported there either.

