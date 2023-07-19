Back to School: Broken Arrow Public Schools

WHO: Broken Arrow Public Schools serves more than 20,000 students, the district has four early childhood centers (Pre-K), 16 elementary schools (grades K-5), five middle schools (grades 6-8), one freshman academy (ninth grade), one high school (grades 10-12), one options academy, one innovation academy, one Early College High School and one virtual academy.
The mission of Broken Arrow Public Schools is to educate, equip and empower a community of learners by providing dynamic learning opportunities which enable all students to be successful.
READ MORE: About Broken Arrow Public Schools
WHAT: Kicking off the 2023-24 school year.
WHEN: Classes start back on August 16th: click HERE for a printable calendar.
WHERE: For dress codes and rules for your school: Find your school
2 News Oklahoma wants to help you get your families ready for school with some advice and guidance on things that can help the transition go smoothly.
- Getting Back to Bedtime Routines
- Fueling Kids with Healthy Vegetables
- Helping Kids Handle Bullying
- Routines for Screen Time
- Taming Back to School Chaos
