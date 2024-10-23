Broken Arrow police stepping up patrols due to rise in property thefts

BROKEN ARROW, Oka. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is stepping up patrols in certain neighborhoods because the department said thieves are targeting new construction homes.

It can be busy and sometimes chaotic at the construction site near 101st and Lynn Lane, but police say once the sun goes down, criminals are using the cloak of darkness to help themselves to appliances and even copper.

Officers tell 2 News that the thieves are taking advantage of the unsecured construction of new homes, and they are seeing a significant rise in property crimes.

2 News reached out to the police department to get the stats and found that so far this year, the department has dealt with 170 property theft crimes to date.

You can compare those numbers to last year, when there were 138 property crimes reported in 2023.

“Property crimes right now, unfortunately, in Broken Arrow are on the rise. We attribute that when we are talking about new construction and looking at a crime of opportunity, and we have new homes that are being built, and you have appliances that are getting put into those homes, and unfortunately, they are left there unattended overnight,” said Captain Josh McCoy.

Police say they are seeing thousands of dollars’ worth of appliances stolen from homes, and that’s why they are asking the public to be vigilant in reporting anything that doesn’t look or feel right.

Property crimes can typically result in a charge of larceny, burglary, or unlawful entry, depending on whether someone broke into the home and the value of the item that was stolen.

