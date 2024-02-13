Broken Arrow police prioritizes domestic violence services

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A recent study ranks Oklahoma one in the country for domestic violence, and it can come in many forms.

The recent murder-suicide in Broken Arrow involving two siblings is also considered domestic violence despite it being unconventional.

Capt. Josh McCoy of Broken Arrow Police Department said the numbers don't lie.

"We've seen too many of these. Specifically, over the last couple of years, we've seen too many involving kids," Capt. McCoy said.

With Oklahoma being No. 1 for domestic violence, police said there's no room to be stagnant.

It's getting to be a lot for police and communities to handle.

"It's one of the hardest things in the world you could have had happen to you," said Gary Crittenden, a neighbor.

To help combat the state-wide uptick, Capt. McCoy said BAPD partnered with Tulsa's Domestic Violence Intervention Services or DVIS. Together, they're hosting public forums for the community to ask questions. They're also going into the schools and reinforcing the phrase, "if you hear something, say something" to students.

"I think you talk about with kids what concerns they have ... what can we as adults do to come in and open up the door so we can have that conversation where they feel comfortable coming to us and reporting their concerns?"

They're also hiring a full-time victim advocate to work at BAPD and respond to calls with officers.

"They're the people who have gone through experiences- maybe not like this, but they've gone through domestic violence situations over and over and come out of them successfully," Capt. McCoy said. They'll be able to be that positive light."

BAPD currently has a part-time advocate through its partnership with DVIS. They said the full-time domestic violence advocate position will start in a few weeks and replace the part-time advocate.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

