Oklahoma continues to lead nation in new domestic violence statistics

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and more staggering data continues to come out of Oklahoma.

The Violence Policy Center ranks Oklahoma second in the nation for women murdered by men in single-victim, single-offender incidents.

While domestic violence is a state-wide issue, the Executive Director Laura Kuester of Tahlequah's Help in Crisis says it's even more pervasive in rural areas.

"Injuries are more severe, and there's less access to resources, so a lot of survivors are isolated," said Kuester. "They might live in the middle of nowhere. Some of them in our counties don't even have cell signals."

Jody Moore, Executive Director of Safenet Services in Claremore, says she is also seeing a spike in needs.

"Just this last year, we've seen a 62% increase in our crisis call volume," says Moore.

Both Help in Crisis and Safenet Services have free, confidential resources.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

