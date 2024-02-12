Broken Arrow police investigating possible murder-suicide

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Department responded to a call near 111th and Aspen a little before 2:00 p.m. Feb 11. about a possible murder-suicide.

On the scene officers located two dead individuals inside the home, the cause of the incident is unknown.

Broken Arrow police told 2 News the family is the one who found them.

It is not known if the family was at home when this occurred or if they discovered the scene after arriving home.

Officers said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Because of the age of the two individuals, BAPD will not be releasing their names.

2 News received a statement from Broken Arrow Public Schools.

"We are aware of the investigation, but are waiting to hear the identities of the victims. We do not know at this time if they are Broken Arrow students, but given the location of the incident, it's likely. We will mobilize additional counselors so that we are ready to deploy them to sites as needed tomorrow for grief counseling."

This is a developing story.

