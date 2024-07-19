Broken Arrow police investigating possible homicide near 91st and Aspen

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department said they are investigating a possible homicide at a home near 91st and Aspen.
They are asking people to please avoid the area while they continue to investigate.
2 News has crews heading to the scene.
This is a developing story.
