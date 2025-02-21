Broken Arrow mother champions Trump's executive order on IVF

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — People who want a more affordable option for IVF treatments may soon have a more cost-effective way to get the procedure.

President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aiming to reduce the cost.

“It’s a really hard road to want to be a mom so bad, and to yeah, just month after month. You have that hope that maybe it’s this time and it’s not so it’s a hard road that a lot of women walk, and I’m also really thankful that it’s a lot more talked about now than it was whenever I was going through it,” said Heather Bustle.

Like many women around the country, a strong desire to be a mother burned bright in Heather Bustle’s heart.

But after a year of trying, she and her husband were not getting pregnant and had unexplained infertility.

“We were just doing all of the things you know when you start trying to have a family and doing the little ovulation testing kits and tracking your cycle, and trying to make sure you’re on the right vitamins and doing all of those things,” said Bustle.

That’s when they finally turned to IVF, otherwise known as in-vitro fertilization.

“We had the twins and were our first cycle of IVF. We got pregnant and were so thankful to have them and then we had frozen embryos and so we transferred two on our cycle of IVF and then froze the rest of our embryos that we had, and we were able to have the other kids with some frozen embryo transfers,” said Bustle.

For many, the cost of navigating a path to parenthood is simply out of reach.

For example, the cost of one cycle of IFV can run anywhere from $12,000 to $25,000.

In an effort to make the procedure more affordable, President Trump signed an executive order.

It asked for a list of policy recommendations on protecting IVF access and “aggressively reducing out-of-pocket and health plan costs for IFV treatments within 90 days.”

“It’s the dream of so many to be a mom and have kids, and so anything that make it more affordable and not so out of reach for families is awesome,” said Bustle.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 85,000 infants were born as a result of IVF in 2021.

