Broken Arrow invests nearly $840,000 in EMS equipment aimed at safer, faster patient care

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow is spending over $800,000 on emergency medical equipment that fire officials say will improve patient care, reduce lifting injuries among first responders and help crews work more safely during ambulance transports.

The City Council authorized four purchases from Stryker Emergency Medical Services Equipment for the Broken Arrow Fire Department, for a total of $839,872.59:



12 LIFEPAK 35 cardiac monitors,

3 LUCAS mechanical CPR devices

3 powered ambulance cots

1 powered loading system.

The new equipment will go into use for daily emergency response or will replace and standardize devices already in service.

Why the equipment matters

Broken Arrow operates a fire-based EMS system that transports patients and assigns an advanced life-support paramedic to every fire truck, rescue unit and ladder truck, according to EMS Major Tony McGill. That means crews across the city need the same equipment and medications so the first unit to arrive can begin care immediately.

“Anytime somebody calls 911 and has a problem, the fire department’s going to show up,” McGill said. “Whether it’s an ambulance, a fire truck, a rescue, a ladder, somebody’s going to be there to help out.”

KJRH

Safer patient movement

One purchase totals $68,601.59 for a Power-PRO cot and Power-LOAD system for a new ambulance. A separate $65,871 purchase covers two additional Power-PRO cots.

Powered cots and loaders reduce the need for firefighters and paramedics to manually lift patients.

McGill said the department has seen a “huge reduction” in shoulder, elbow and back injuries since it began using the systems in 2018. He said the equipment also protects patients by reducing the chance of a cot-loading mistake.

kjrh

Consistent CPR while crews work

The city also approved $55,000 for three LUCAS mechanical CPR devices. Once placed on a patient, the device delivers continuous chest compressions, allowing responders to manage an airway, give medication and perform other critical tasks.

McGill said the devices are especially important while an ambulance is moving because they maintain compressions without requiring a crew member to stand over a patient in a moving vehicle. “It allows our personnel to be free to do other tasks ... while ensuring their safety, especially when traveling down the road on the way to the hospital,” he said.

KJRH

Updated cardiac monitoring across the fleet

The largest purchase is $650,400 for 12 LIFEPAK 35 cardiac monitors. McGill said the newer model gives paramedics more capability to examine electrocardiogram readings and includes built-in Wi-Fi for easier communication with hospitals and device updates.

The department replaced half of its monitors last year, prioritizing ambulances because of the cost. This year’s purchase completes the move to the newer model on fire trucks and ladder trucks, giving crews compatible equipment regardless of which unit reaches a patient first.

McGill said the order will also provide reserve units for equipment failures, special events and emergencies that require the city to put additional ambulances or fire trucks into service.

When residents will see it

The department hopes to have all of the newly purchased equipment in service by Nov. 1, McGill said.