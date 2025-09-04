BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow city staff hosted the second of three public forums to gain input on the upcoming General Obligation Bond election.

2 News Oklahoma was also there, listening to citizens and holding leaders accountable.

WATCH: BOND MONEY: Broken Arrow seeks input ahead of 2026 bond election

City Manager Michael Spurgeon spoke with 2 News Oklahoma. He said the city is offering a pool of ideas from which to choose, but any suggestion will be taken seriously.

“There could be a project that the residents bring forth … There was one at the last meeting, that some residents asked the council to consider, it was a road project,” Spurgeon said.

Bonds are the tradition in Broken Arrow. The money raised fills the gaps sales tax just can’t cover. In fact, as the city completes projects from the last bond, it is already thinking about the next.

“For the last 40 years, we’ve had bond packages, and essentially the voters have come out and supported nearly every single proposition that the city’s asked,” Spurgeon said, “We’ll actually have updates annually, in our, newsletters, about what projects we’ve completed, to let the voters know, we’re gonna spend it, and we’re gonna do it in a timely fashion.”

Spurgeon says the city had about 90 projects from the last bond, 80% of which are finished, or close to it.

Crews recently completed work at Nienhuis Park’s skate park. 2 News listened to a skater, Tmber Wolfe, who says there is more work to be done.

“Oklahoma it rains pretty much very often, it gets out here to the point where it gets all the way throughout the skate park, a couple inches up, and it just stays for a couple days because it’s inches up,” Wolfe said.

2 News also listened to Joe Bohnannon; no surprise, roads are at the top of his mind.

“I think the main thing I’m interested in is the streets in Broken Arrow. The population has grown so fast, there’s too many two-lane streets in town, and they’re working on going to four and five lanes,” Bohannon said.

YOUR LAST CHANCE TO VOICE AN OPINION

The final public forum is set for Sept. 25 inside the South Broken Arrow Baptist Church. It is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 7815 S Elm Pl, Broken Arrow, OK 74011.

