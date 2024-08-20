Bixby schools return for the new school year

Bixby Public Schools are headed back into the classroom Tuesday with new changes that parents and students should know.

2 News spoke with Superintendent Rob Miller on a range of topics before heading into the new year, like the statewide need for teachers.

“The shortage is so profound,” Miller said.

But for Bixby, Miller said his teacher shortage isn’t as bad as other districts. But drivers are needed

“It is a significant challenge. We have addressed it by making sure we provide incentives both salary and things like that. Starting at $17 dollars an hour as starting out then quickly moving up to $20 an hour,” Miller addressed on how they are fighting the driver shortage.

Starting the first day of school, students in 9th grade and younger are not allowed to have their phones out during all time of school. The superintendent said this decision was not an easy one but necessary.

“A new high school academic building,” Miller announced.

The 200,000-square-foot 3 story building will replace the current high school.

The $100 million building won’t open till January. Miller said the challenge will be moving the 6A-I school into a new building.

“That will be a huge challenge but an exciting one to be able to transition 2,000 students and 120 teachers from one building into another in the short time that we have in December,” Miller said.

As state superintendent Ryan Walters plans to add Bibles to every district, Bixby isn’t following.

“Bixby public schools will continue to teach the Oklahoma academic standards using the instructional resources intended and text that have been approved by our local board of education,” Bixby superintendent said.

Miller also wants students and factuality to know that it is your right to bring your own bible or any religious text to school.

“Football is a pretty exciting time here in Bixby,” Miller said as football season arrives for the best high school football team in the state.

As the season approaches, many are still thinking about that horrible Friday night in Choctaw. Superintendent Miller wants fans to know they are adding more protection.

“We’ll also integrate the open gate technology which are weapon detection systems at various events,” Miller explains that the pumped-up security at football games.

So as hours tick down to the first bell at school. Miller is ready for the old and new 300 to 400 Spartans to be back.

“We got to stay in front of that. Keep that small school feel as much as we possibly can while also accommodating the growth in our community.”

Superintendent Miller also said if any parents or students have any questions about new policies or just in general to head over the Bixby public school’s website.

