PHONE BAN: Why Bixby Public Schools changed the phone policy

BIXBY, Okla. — As sophomore Billy Richardson soaks up his last days of summer break, he can't help but think about cyberbullies.

"I personally don't own a phone, which I'm glad I don't," said Richardson.

2 News spoke with Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller on Thursday July 25. He said cyber-bullying is a problem in his schools and across the nation.

"It's a significant problem in every school in America," Miller said.

Miller said back in his day bullying stayed at school... but now with phones and computers he said it follows kids home.

"It can create scenarios where students are bullied literally 24/7," said Miller.

2 News reported Bixby is one of a few districts changing phone policies.

In Bixby, the policy bans cell phones during school hours for freshman students and younger. Sophomores, juniors and seniors can still use phones– just not in class.

So students can focus on what matters most – learning.

Miller talked about a time a Bixby student took a picture of another student and it caused a snowball effect of ugly comments from other students.

"It was an unflattering picture of that child. Got home and recognized he had been a target of this campaign in school during the day and it continued through that night," Miller said.

He also said students should not be a place where students have to worry about being bullied through technology.

But until the policy is put in place, Richardson said students his age will be on their phones and social media until teachers and administration tell them to put it up.

“Social media has just become a big part of our lives nowadays," Billy said.

