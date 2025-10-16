Bixby Public Schools releases statement on T-shirt controversy

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby lawmaker Chris Banning says he plans to write a bill that reinforces students' rights to wear patriotic clothing.

Banning says it's because two Bixby students were asked to change their shirts this week.

2 News was told one wore a Charlie Kirk shirt and the other a President Trump shirt.

Representative Chris Banning says, "Students should be able to stand up for what they believe in, especially our younger kids."

In a statement, the district says, "In reviewing this week’s events, we recognize that the enforcement of the dress code in two instances should have been managed differently."

Bixby Public Schools released this full statement:

Bixby Public Schools

Representative Chris Banning released this statement:

“I have great respect for our public schools and the teachers who work hard to support students every day, but school policies must be applied equally to all students,” Banning said. “When students are told to turn a shirt inside out in one class and then complimented for it in another, that sends a confusing message. We can do better at applying our policies fairly and consistently.”

"Our schools should be a place where students feel comfortable expressing their views respectfully and learning from one another, said House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow. It is a violation of the student's first amendment rights to prohibit him from honoring Charlie Kirk with a simple t-shirt. I appreciate Rep. Banning’s commitment to ensuring fairness in how school policies are applied."

Banning added, “Our students have First Amendment rights and they should be free to express them respectfully in our classrooms. Students should be able to stand up for what they believe in, especially our younger kids. We can support our schools and still hold them accountable when they get it wrong.”

