'BITTERSWEET': Joseph Campbell appears in court as his alleged victims watch for the first time

TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa pastor accused of rape appeared in Tulsa County court Jan. 12, 2026, for a second arraignment, seeking changes to his bond restrictions as four alleged victims watched from the courtroom.

Joseph Campbell, who faces charges of rape and lewd acts with a minor, stood before Judge Taylor requesting permission to travel back to his home in Missouri to attend church services. The judge granted the request, subject to conditions that the church approves and no children are present.

Campbell was indicted by a grand jury on charges stemming from alleged crimes that took place 40 years ago at Eastland Assembly, where he served as pastor. He spent December in a Missouri jail before being transferred to Tulsa County last week.

Four of his alleged victims were in the courtroom during the arraignment.

"This is something that we've really been praying for 40 years, over 40 years for me, and to see him in court today, to face a judge, even though it was just for an arraignment, it was amazing," Cheryl Almond said.

Judge Taylor had previously set Campbell's bond at $150,000. Campbell bonded out but was initially restricted from leaving Tulsa County. Under the modified bond conditions, he must always wear a GPS monitor and return to Tulsa County for every hearing.

Kerri Jackson, another alleged victim, described the day as "bittersweet" after seeing Campbell for the first time since his arrival in Tulsa County.

"He's felt that he's conquered us all of these years, but it's a little reminder that your past can come back to haunt you," Jackson said.

Campbell left the courtroom with his head down and did not comment on the charges. The four women who accuse him of sexual assault said they plan to attend every future court date.

Campbell's next hearing is scheduled for February 2 at 9 a.m. in district court.

