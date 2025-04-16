TULSA, Okla. — Langston University's Tulsa campus may have met its match.

After years of financial struggles, a bill making its way through the state capital could force the university to close.

House Bill 2854 declares a moratorium, or a pause, on restrictions that have been in place since the 1970s — when Langston University became the first public university to offer courses in Tulsa.

Bill threatens Langston Tulsa's future, allowing duplicated courses

Those restrictions have kept other local universities from offering the same courses Langston does. If the bill passes the Senate, Langston's 16 courses would be duplicated at campuses like OSU-Tulsa or OU-Tulsa.

“When you go to some places that aren’t really for you, people like me, you kind of get pushed to the side a little bit, you don’t get that kind of impact," said student Joseph Dickson.

For the deeply connected junior, it's hard to imagine life without Langston University.

He said he wasn't sure what college would look like for him and decided to attend a Historically Black College or University. That choice, Dickson said, changed his life.

“I wouldn’t be that person who I am today, I wouldn’t be that complete person," said Dickson. "I would still be trying to find myself.”

Not having Langston as an option for students in or around Tulsa worries Dickson.

Being a part of the LU community, surrounded by other young Black people, has helped him grow more than he thought possible.

“One thing about it is people here care for you a lot, teachers, faculty members, advisors," said Dickson. "They want to see you succeed, because the success is kind of rooted in them, because it’s like ‘you’re a fellow African American, a fellow black person, I’m doing it big and I want you to do it big too and I want you to come back and pour into those who have not made it yet.'”

While university leaders would not sit down for an interview, they shared a statement.

"We are very proud that Langston University has been offering upper-level coursework for more than 45 years to Tulsans and the surrounding community, the first public institution to do so in Tulsa. The Tulsa Higher Education Consortium, of which Langston University is a member, has worked diligently to create successful and supportive transfer pathways which allow students to earn a four-year degree in Tulsa affordably and with ease. We continue to engage with legislators to discuss the potential impact of HB2854 on institutions throughout the state. We believe the practical effect of the bill may actually limit the educational options for students. We are committed to continuing our efforts to offer affordable academic programming that meets the needs of Tulsans and the citizens of the surrounding areas."

The bill now moves to the Oklahoma Senate. If they pass it, it will become law and go into effect on July 1.

