Bill protecting Oklahomans against deepfakes moves forward in legislature

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A bill aimed at protecting Oklahomans from harmful artificial intelligence, including deepfakes, is moving forward in the legislature.

House Bill 3299 would make it illegal to create and distribute digitized or synthetic media depicting another person's name, image, voice, or likeness without their permission. It was authored by State Rep. Neil Hays of Checotah.

"As we awaken each day to more sophisticated AI-generated media, we must recommit to the fundamental truth in advertising and the basic rights of every Oklahoman," Hays said. "Every Oklahoman deserves to control their name, likeness, and voice and to know that when they are depicted, especially in an effort to influence the public, that they’re portrayed accurately."

In addition to deepfakes, the bill would address political advertising. Any digital or synthetic media would have to be disclosed.

Violations would be considered a misdemeanor. It would be punishable by up to one year in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

House Bill 3299 will now be considered by the House Judiciary and Public Safety Oversight Committee. If passed, Oklahoma will join Tennessee in passing legislation to protect residents from deepfakes.

