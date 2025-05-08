BIG DREAMS: Four Tulsa neighborhoods granted money for revitalization projects

TULSA, Okla. — Kendall Whittier, Greenwood, East Tulsa, and Route 66 Main Street organizations are scheduled to start revitalization projects, which will be funded mainly by grants from Oklahoma Main Street Center.

2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers visited the Kendall Whittier district to learn about the projects.

Mary Perisho is often inside Community Craft, behind the sewing machine. If she is not making her own crafts, she is helping other people make their own items. Doing it all inside the neighborhood where she makes her mark: Kendall Whittier.

“Because Kendall Whittier has got so much heart,” Perisho, founder of Community Craft said.

During its May 7 meeting, the Tulsa City Council approved resolutions supporting each neighborhood in its respective projects.

“When we say ‘Main Street,’ it’s a national program – we have four here in Tulsa, it [exists] to revitalize historic commercial districts,” Councilor Lori Decter-Wright said.

In Kendall Whittier’s case, organizers matched the state’s grant with private donations and a grant from city council.

“Every single penny’s gonna go back into Kendall Whittier,” Evon Markum, executive director of Kendall Whittier Main Street said. Her group is leading the charge on the projects; with an open ear.

“It is not us sitting behind a desk saying ‘We’re gonna do this, and we’re gonna do that,’ no, It is going to be a community-wide process and they will have a say in what they want in their community. What they wanna see,” Markum said.

First up, organizers plan to repair or replace this clock on the Kendall Whittier square, just east of Circle Cinema.

“It has not been touched since it’s been built, over 15 years ago,” Markum said.

Plans are also in place to add a Route 66 shield to the brick facade.

“We have a school, just a block over, and we are blessed with so many schools here and a lot of the children you'll see come over to the library all the time,” Markum said, “So one of the projects is we’re gonna have an art project here at the library.”

Organizers plan to install an art piece that looks like a giant book. Markum says the committee is planning the design – in partnership with artists.

“It is very very exciting that there are so many folks interested in contributing to everything that Kendall Whittier has the possibility to be,” Perisho said.

Kendall Whittier Main Street has offices located at 2205 E Admiral Blvd. Tulsa, OK 74110 and can be reached by phone at (918) 633-1934.

