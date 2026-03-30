BEAUTIFYING EAST TULSA: Organization helping business owners with renovations

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Global District is encouraging business owners in east Tulsa to apply to its second annual facade improvement program.

It's the second year of the facade improvement program, which awards three business owners up to $10,000 in grant money to help renovate any part of their building’s exterior, such as signage, lighting, or windows.

But it’s just a small piece of the puzzle.

Jaime Ceja is the owner of La Tapatía.

“I think that's a great, great thing," he said. "I think a lot of the businesses here in this area really need it.”

Ceja said he knows many businesses need help with renovations, but during the seven years he’s been in east Tulsa, he said he's seen a big difference for the better.

“I've seen a lot more upcoming businesses opening more food trucks around," he said. "I see that they are starting to help businesses out in the area."

Alejandro Garcia is the executive director of the Tulsa Global District.

He said he wants to be able to spur economic growth in east Tulsa by helping to attract people from outside areas.

“It's very rewarding just to see that it's happening," he said. "It's a way of literally and physically seeing the work that we're doing as a nonprofit."

FLORES: “So how does it make you feel to be able to continue your mission of beautifying the community?”

GARCIA: "This way of helping the small businesses and to make them feel that are that we're on their backs. We're helping. We're trying to help at any level that it's possible.”

Applications for the Facade Grant Program are due May 29th and are available on the Tulsa Global District's website here.

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