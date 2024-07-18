'BAZAR' vending machine grocery store coming to north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Lisa Gartland is a resident of the Dawson neighborhood in north Tulsa.

"It's not fair to the people who live out north because it is hard. Sometimes people don't have vehicles, some do but they're so far in-between, said Gartland.

She struggles to find healthy food close to home.

"Only two, the one on Admiral, which is the Walmart on Admiral and Memorial, and then there's a warehouse on Sheridan. But other than that, there's really not anything up north," said Gartland.

In Oklahoma alone, 50% of people who use food pantries are employed and one in seven people are food insecure.

But a solution is near. Yousef Binagin, the director of the Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry heading the project.

"Bazar is unique in its own way because it's the first comprehensive community-centric grocery store of its kind," Binagin said.

In short, an automated grocery store is a vending machine. Customers choose what they want, check out, and leave, with no employees present.

The goal is to have affordable and healthy food from farm to store. We have been following this story since the ground was broken in April, and now it's close to being built.



Previous Coverage >> Micro-market breaks ground in north Tulsa

"We should be operational between October or so," said Binagin.

Another addition to this store is free meals for kids in the area every day with food trucks outside the automated grocery store.

Which, Lisa said, is a great addition to the food desert.

"Children need to be fed first," Gartland said.

The question now is will the community use it? Gartland gave us her honest answer.

"Actually I love it, I would actually shop there I think it is a great idea,' Gartland said.

The Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries are still looking for additional funding to open the grocery store.

The Tulsa City Council will discuss further funding options. We will keep you posted on what happens.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

