Micro-market breaks ground in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — In a move to fight food insecurity, a micro market is planned for the north Tulsa neighborhood of Dawson.

"Bazar" broke ground with a ceremony on Thursday at its property on 5247 East Pine Street.

Those who live or work in the area, like Jenni Brummund, told 2 News they're fed up with not having healthy options.

"We see so many fast food places everywhere, but not that many grocery stores," said Brummund, a technician at Daviel's Paint/Body & Collision.

That's where "Bazar" comes in. The solar-powered micro market will sell fresh produce and household essentials, according to Aliye Shimi, Executive Director of Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry.

"Our goal is to provide as much locally sourced products in our store so that we ensure more business for our Oklahoma producers, while providing wholesome nutrition for our community members," Shimi said.

Also behind the project are partners like Food on the Move and District 3 Tulsa City Councilor Crista Patrick.

Patrick, who was born and raised in Dawson, says she knows firsthand what it's like to not have access to fresh foods.

"When we lost the grocery store is really when the decline of Dawson started to happen," Patrick said. "My mom and dad always lamented that, that we not only lost our community store, but then when we lost the Safeway slash Homeland store on Pine Street, then access became harder and harder for people to connect over food."

Connecting over food is exactly what Patrick is planning with "Bazar." She says the property will also feature food trucks and a place for children in the area to eat a warm meal.

"To be able to provide a free meal to K-12 students of Dawson every day of the year, for free, is life-changing," Patrick said.

Brummund says it will be life-changing to have a fresh option just steps away from where she works.

"It will be so accessible for food, anything that we need," Brummund said.

Patrick says the market aims to open by the end of summer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

