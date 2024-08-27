BAD APPLE: Jenks student gets rotten apple from Jenks HS lunch

JENKS, Okla. — Green Country parents might want to tell their kids to take a closer look at their school lunch. A Jenks High School parent reached out to 2 News with concerns over her son’s subpar lunch.

Her son, Julian Ellis bit into an apple, only to find out it was rotten.

“I take a bite out of it and then I see what’s inside,” Ellis said, “It is by far one of the most disgusting apples I have ever seen.”

Ellis is a junior at Jenks HS. He has eaten countless school lunches, but none as shocking as this one.

“At first, it tasted like a normal apple, and then it had sort of a dirt taste,” Ellis said, “But the moment I saw it, I spit it out so fast.”

Ellis says he took it up to the cafeteria staff. He says they would talk to the manager, but that was the end of it. Ellis has had a few school lunches since.

“I [opted] for the carrots this time, so I didn’t risk getting another apple, Ellis said.

A spokesman for Jenks Public Schools sent 2 News a statement saying

“We have regular inspections from the Tulsa County Health Department … Our fruit is delivered fresh every week.”

Kids are encouraged to take any bad food back to the staff. Julian’s brother Liam goes to Jenks intermediate.

“The chicken is pretty good. I’ve had some of the apples, but the apples there are fine,” Liam said.

Ashley Ellis, their mom, contacted us about the situation. Before that, she contacted JPS several times.

She says she hasn’t heard back, showing 2 News an email to the district with no response.

“We have never had a problem with Jenks,” Ashley said, “Jenks is a great school. Any time we’ve ever had an issue at the school, they’ve been right there.”

This incident has given Julian a whole new outlook on food

“I guess I would just say play it safe,” Julian said.

The district was fully aware of this situation by the time 2 News reached out. It promised a response to the parents.

