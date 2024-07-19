BACK TO SOCIETY: Two Tulsans graduate from alternative justice program

TULSA, Okla. — Christopher Carter and Rachel Barnett made a little history. They became the first two graduates from a Tulsa County Alternative Courts program.

“People all the time say people can’t change. Everyone can,” Carter said, “And if you put your mind to it, you can do anything.”

A few years ago, according to Tulsa Police, Carter got into a bar fight. Investigators say he shoved a man to the ground, giving him a massive head injury. The man died and Carter was set to serve several years in prison.

However, he served just one year, before getting into the alternative courts program.

Director Ericka Jeffords explained how Carter, and the program’s dozens of other participants, got involved.

“The majority of them showed that while they were in DOC, they attempted, if available, to participate in programs that helped them already,” Jeffords said.

According to the US Department of Justice, prison sentences create a cycle. About 75% of incarcerated people go back to prison because of a lack of resources. This program is designed to provide those resources.

Even with the help, Barnett says, it takes some gumption.

“Just the will. The willingness to change and wanna do better,” Barnett said.

Jeffords said Barnett has a longer history with the law. Carter, however, had just one case. Both are going back to the world, hoping to stay out of prison, and maximize their lives.

“I plan on being a great father. That’s my 100% main goal. I plan on helping people in this program, and maybe people that’s still incarcerated,” Jeffords said.

Jeffords told 2 News, the next graduation for the program is scheduled for August.

