BOARD AT RISK: State cosmetology board could soon close

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma’s Cosmetology Board may cease to exist, if the legislature does not take action. The board is set to close for good, July 1.House Bill 1030 proposed an extension to July 1, 2028.

Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed the bill.

In a message to lawmakers, Gov. Stitt said the board, “Should be restructured, or consoloidated under a more appropriate umbrella,” asking, “What does this board really need to do and who should be in charge of it?”

2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers listened to Chayelynn Moore, owner of the Artisan Institute in Skiatook, explain the Board’s role.

“They regulate all the schools, all the salons, they make sure that we are practicing proper safety and sanitation, they also make sure we’re educated in what we do,” Moore said, “Because a lot of what we do, can put the public at risk if we’re not properly taking care of our safety and sanitation too.”

Carla Dame, an industry professional of 51 years, also spoke with 2 News Oklahoma.

She offered advice to Oklahomans seeking a barber or hairstylist after a potential closure of the board.

“[Oklahomans] need to make sure that the person that is cutting their hair knows what they’re doing. They need to talk to that person to see that they understand cutting hair is more than just taking a pair of shears and cutting length off, or taking their clippers and buzzing someone’s hair. It takes a lot to learn that,” Dame said.

2 News asked Gov. Stitt’s spokespeople how he would restructure the board.

Abegail Cave, the governor's director of communications, responded, " The governor would like to see all licensing go under one entity to streamline the licensing and regulatory processes.”

The board currently employs 3 inspectors for all 77 counties, and two positions are vacant. The board itself has 10 members publicly listed.

Carla Dame spoke to lawmakers who wish to close the board.

“They look at us as hair shampooers. And this industry is more than that,” Dame said.

A ⅔ vote in both houses of the legislature would override the Governor’s veto.

