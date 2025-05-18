$3.7 million road project includes several major streets in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — On May 13, Bartlesville city leaders started what they called a major $3.7 million street preservation project. They said it will cause traffic and could shake up people's routines. This project will include some of the city's highly trafficked roads, such as Frank Phillips Boulevard.

Bartlesville's director of engineering, Micah Siemers, said businesses on the impacted roads will remain open during the project.

Residents like Larissa Littrell said the amount of roads being worked on will impact her routine.

"Taking the kids to school, sports, and stuff is going to be a little bit more of a hassle," said Littrell.

Siemers said crews will fill the cracks in the roads. To prevent water and debris from getting into the pavement.

The project will impact all of these roads:



Bison Road — Tuxedo Boulevard to Nowata Road

— Tuxedo Boulevard to Nowata Road Tuxedo Boulevard — Madison Boulevard to Bison Road

— Madison Boulevard to Bison Road Madison Boulevard — Tuxedo Boulevard to Price Road

— Tuxedo Boulevard to Price Road Price Road — Washington Boulevard to Madison Boulevard

— Washington Boulevard to Madison Boulevard Frank Phillips Boulevard — Sunset Boulevard to Keeler, Delaware to Hillside Drive and Avondale Street to Madison Boulevard

— Sunset Boulevard to Keeler, Delaware to Hillside Drive and Avondale Street to Madison Boulevard Johnstone Avenue — Adams Boulevard to 14th Street and Fourth Street to Fifth Street

— Adams Boulevard to 14th Street and Fourth Street to Fifth Street Nowata Road — Silver Lake Road to Washington Boulevard

— Silver Lake Road to Washington Boulevard Jefferson Place — Lincoln Road to Boardwalk Court

— Lincoln Road to Boardwalk Court Virginia Avenue — Hensley Boulevard to Butler Creek

Geanne Taylor also lives in Bartlesville, and she's all for it.

"All the rain, the storms, the tornadoes, we need good roads that will last a long time," said Taylor.

Siemers said the roads are in good condition. However, the city is trying to prevent any more damage to them to extend their life up to 15 years. Littrell said a lot of traffic all over the city could cause some problems.

"Road rage, a lot of horns going, I just got to get up earlier, I guess," said Littrell.

2 News asked Siemers what he had to say to address people's worries about increased traffic.

"Try to avoid those areas if possible. I realize sometimes that's not possible. I just hope people have patience with it," said Siemers.

Siemers said the project is scheduled to finish around mid-July. Taylor thinks it'll all be worth it.

"It makes me feel better about the future," said Taylor.

More information about the project is available at the City of Bartlesville website.

