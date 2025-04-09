BA couple works to eradicate affordable housing crisis through tiny homes

SKIATOOK, Okla. — It's a massive problem, the lack of affordable housing.

“I knew that housing was needed, but I did not know how needed it was until I was in the thick of it," said Amanda Thompson.

She said she and her husband Jake felt called to help solve the crisis. They opened their company 'Prime Craftsman Homes' in June 2024.

In just under a year, they built around 40 homes, most of which are now serving a need somewhere across Green Country.

“This was left field for me for sure, but helping people wasn’t," said Amanda. "I've always loved to personalize helping people and whatever their individual needs are and that's what I like to help them meet. I've met so many people that this is their need.

The Cherokee woman went from a career in nursing to construction and housing. She said it took watching her patients and own family members struggle to keep a roof over their heads.

"Our daughter just graduated nursing school and is in an apartment that cost $1500 a month," she said. "Were going okay, something's got to change. Even young people fresh out of college should be able to afford housing."

The Thompson's hope to have 100 homes built by the end of their first year.

Right now, they have a contract out of Ponca City, 27 homes for Eden Village and a variety of other projects across the Tulsa Metro.

As one could imagine, Jake said this venture has been overwhelming and daunting, but it's been faith based mission.

“Us stepping out and doing this was 100% believing that God was going to catch us. We felt called do to this and our thinking was God wouldn’t call us if he was just going to let us fall flat on our faces.”

