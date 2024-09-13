BA Amphitheater ground breaking celebration slated for October

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — While uncertainty has surrounded the new Broken Arrow amphitheater, clear signs of progress are giving neighbors a new sense of hope.

A groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate work already done on the Sunset Amphitheater and what's to come is scheduled for Oct. 11 in the Rose District.

Ginger Smith is a long-time BA resident and plans to be there.

“I am so excited," said Smith. "Every time I go by there and I say ‘Wow! Broken Arrow is getting this!’ It’s unbelievable, and I just live just a couple of miles from there."



PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Broken Arrow City Council approves plans for 12,500-person outdoor amphitheater

It's been more than a year since Green Country caught wind of the plan to bring a 13-acre, 12,500 seat music venue to Broken Arrow. The venue is taking over Events Park, off 101 St. and the Creek Turnpike.

Although it's been some time in the making, and construction is not slated to be complete until next year, Smith never doubted the new attraction would come to fruition.

“Every time I see it they’ve done a little more," said Smith. "It is huge! I didn’t realize it was that huge, you know, but it is."

While she's eager for growth, Smith knows not everyone shares her positive feelings.

Some of Smith's neighbors have concerns about traffic and their property value.

To address the road concerns, the City of Broken Arrow pledged $20 million to the project. Those dollars will go towards building parking lots, improving nearby waterlines and expanding roads.



Oklahoma's Department of Commerce also invested almost $40 million to infrastructure to support the expansion.

The Sunset Amphitheater is projected to bring in more than $211 million annually to Broken Arrow.

Once all is said and done and the Sunset Amphitheater's stage opens, Smith is looking forward to seeing some performances.

"I like all music, but mostly country and western music you know, and rock, but not the hard, so let’s do the soft rock," said Smith. "My grandson is growing up and he loves music, he is musically inclined so he will love that."

A groundbreaking celebration will kick off in the Rose District on Oct. 11 at 6 PM. Construction on the amphitheater is expected to wrap up in 2025.

