Broken Arrow closing Events Park, beginning amphitheater construction

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow announced on its Facebook page Events Park near 101st and the Creek Turnpike will temporarily close on May 27 until further notice.

The closing allows the city to install critical infrastructure for the Sunset at Broken Arrow Amphitheater and the city itself.

Notes Live initially looked to build the 12,500-seat amphitheater in Tulsa before striking a deal with Broken Arrow.

2 News previously reported the amphitheater faced some safety questions from Wagoner County District 1 Commissioner James Hanning.

Broken Arrow police said they've handled similar numbers at events before.

"I would say the one we as a police department organize is called Safety Spooktacular. It's our Halloween event. Normally, that draws in about 30,000 people," said Ethan Hutchins, Broken Arrow's Public Information Coordinator.

The city partnered with Sunset at Broken Arrow, LLC, a company connected to Notes Live.

The company put down $70 million in capital funding for the project. Once completed, the city said the venue is expected to generate $211 million each year.

“Sunset’s intention to build a state-of-the-art amphitheater in Broken Arrow to bring live entertainment for citizens and visitors, proves yet again, our city is an environment that supports private investment,” said Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon.



Broken Arrow City Council approved Notes Live's plans in October 2023. According to the city, the amphitheater and parking lots will span approximately 13 acres.

