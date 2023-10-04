Broken Arrow City Council approves plans for 12,500-person outdoor amphitheater

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow City Council voted to approve an agreement for a 12,500-seat outdoor amphitheater Tuesday evening.

The amphitheater is a private and public partnership that will span 13 acres near what is currently known as Event Park.

The City agreed to invest $20 million to build parking lots, improve stormwater facilities, better roads within Event Park and Highway 51, and invest in water line work for the event space.

The council hopes the amphitheater will draw in high-level acts and bring economic growth to the city.

Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee is excited about the new development.

"Live music venues have long been a desire of Broken Arrow citizens, and this public/private partnership to bring a world-class entertainment complex to Events Park, will generate experiences that become life-long memories for residents and visitors of BA,” said the mayor.

BCA Studios

The City partnered with Sunset at Broken Arrow, LLC, a company connected to Notes Live. The company put down $70 million in capital funding for the project.

The City estimates once completed the venue will boast $211 million each year creating a large economic impact.

The City is negotiating for 41 acres of the park with 13 already expected to be sold to Sunset.

“Sunset’s intention to build a state-of-the-art amphitheater in Broken Arrow to bring live entertainment for citizens and visitors, proves yet again, our city is an environment that supports private investment,” said Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon.

The City expects construction on the amphitheater to begin in 2024 with a completion date estimated for December 2025.

“This public/private partnership is the latest example of Broken Arrow’s commitment to seek out and attract economic development opportunities that enhance BA’s profile as the best community in Oklahoma to live, work, and play,” Spurgeon said. “There is a lot of work to do, including providing the public infrastructure – roads, parking, water, etc. – and the construction of the venue itself, before our community benefits from the amphitheater opening to the public sometime in 2026.”

Notes Live partnered with Anschutz Entertainment Group a well-known live entertainment company. AEG is also affiliated with the BOK Center and other Oklahoma venues.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

