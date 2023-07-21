Watch Now
Group announces plans for possible outdoor amphitheater in Tulsa

Tulsa
Braden Bates
Tulsa
Posted at 9:22 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 10:22:07-04

TULSA, Okla. — A group calledNotes Live is looking for potential investors to build an outdoor amphitheater in Tulsa.

Deemed the Sunset Amphitheater, the venue would have 100 private fire pit suites available for lifetime ownership.

"Notes Live has pioneered the concept of music and entertainment investing. The Sunset Amphitheater, Tulsa will be an outdoor music venue unlike anything you’ve ever seen," the website reads.
Notes Live says anyone who makes more than $200,000 individually or $300,000 as a couple for two years can apply to invest in one of the suites.

Those with a net worth of over $1 million can also invest.

The company has three venues funded in Colorado and two in Georgia. The group is working to expand into Tennessee, Texas and Oklahoma. So far, 37 suites have been bought at the venue planned for Oklahoma City.

"The demand for our unique fire pit suites was so overwhelming that when we opened our Colorado Springs Sunset Amphitheater investment, it only took 22 weeks for the entire inventory to sell out. We anticipate even more demand in Oklahoma. This is your chance to experience a once-in-a-lifetime, real estate-anchored investment opportunity," the website reads.
