John Mellencamp exhibit opens at Tulsa's Woody Guthrie Center

TULSA, Okla. — You could say the latest pocket exhibit at the Woody Guthrie Center is a little ditty of two American kids growing up in the heartland.

“Both John Mellencamp and Woody Guthrie fought for the everyday man, the workin’ man and focused on the issues they were facing,” said Cady Shaw, Director of Woody Guthrie Center.

Most items were borrowed from Mellencamp, including clips from 1985’s FarmAid, a benefit concert co-founded by him. The clips are digital, but they wanted to ensure it had that ‘80s vibe, so they used adaptors to display the clips through a vintage tube television.

Humanitarian efforts and fighting authority are two common themes between the two artists. A lesser-known similarity: their love for painting. Guests can see never-before-seen artwork painted by Guthrie and get a look at a large painting by Mellencamp as well.

Most Guthrie fans know of his famous “This Machine Kills Fascists” message on his guitar. The Woody Guthrie Center has a Mellencamp guitar with a similar, albeit more profane, sentiment.

“It does have an adult message so maybe not family-friendly, but at the same time it’s the same message about fighting fascism,” said Shaw.

Ain’t that America for you and me… in this land made for you and me.

