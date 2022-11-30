'Tulsa King' series renewed for Season 2

TULSA, Okla. — The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" will get a second season, according to multiple outlets' reports on Wednesday.

The series filmed several scenes of the Sylvester Stallone mobster series's first season in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas. It premiered Nov. 13 after a new episode of Paramount staple and fellow Taylor Sheridan-produced series "Yellowstone."

New episodes of "Tulsa King" air weekly on Paramount+.

