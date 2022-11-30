'Tulsa King' series renewed for Season 2

TULSA, Okla. — The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" will get a second season, according to multiple outlets' reports on Wednesday.
The series filmed several scenes of the Sylvester Stallone mobster series's first season in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas. It premiered Nov. 13 after a new episode of Paramount staple and fellow Taylor Sheridan-produced series "Yellowstone."
New episodes of "Tulsa King" air weekly on Paramount+.
Trending Stories:
- Law enforcement shoots, kills accused rapist in Mayes County
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Crews battle multi-home fire in Tulsa neighborhood
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Judge rules District 5 election results valid
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter