'Tulsa King' series renewed for Season 2

Sylvester Stallone
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Sylvester Stallone attends the Paramount+ "Tulsa King" premiere at Regal Union Square on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Sylvester Stallone
Posted at 2:15 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 15:15:06-05

TULSA, Okla. — The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" will get a second season, according to multiple outlets' reports on Wednesday.

The series filmed several scenes of the Sylvester Stallone mobster series's first season in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas. It premiered Nov. 13 after a new episode of Paramount staple and fellow Taylor Sheridan-produced series "Yellowstone."

New episodes of "Tulsa King" air weekly on Paramount+.

