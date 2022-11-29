Famous Oklahoma Native American ballerinas to be on $1 coin

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Mint will release a new line of $1 coins in 2023 featuring recognition of Oklahoma's famed "Five Moons" Native American ballerinas.

Maria Tallchief, considered America's first major prima ballerina, will be featured along with a nod to others who achieved international recognition in the 20th century. Tallchief's younger sister Marjorie Tallchief, Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower and Moscelyne Larkin round out the Five Moons.

The historic dancers are a staple at the Tulsa Historical Society's Vintage Garden at Woodward Park in the form of its Five Moons statues.

The coins' "heads" side will retain the central figure “Sacagawea” carrying her son, Jean Baptiste. The "tails" side features Maria Tallchief and a lunar motif with four ballerinas in the background.

United States Mint Department of Treasury The U.S. Mint will release a $1 coin in 2023 featuring Maria Tallchief and a nod to the "Five Moons" ballerinas, a collection of Native American dancers from Oklahoma.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --