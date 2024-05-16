'Awesome parks everywhere': $3.4M Chamberlain Park pool to open summer 2025

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is pouring millions of dollars into park upgrades across the city, and the latest project is bringing the first new pool in decades to Chamberlain Park.

“I live here, and I want everyone to know that we care and that we are a proud neighborhood, and we want to keep it that way,” said Jane Malone.



RELATED >>> New inclusive playground opens in Tulsa

Jane Malone, President of the Chamberlain Area Neighbors, has lived near 46th Street North and MLK since the 1960s.

City leaders acknowledge she’s a big reason the new pool is coming to this community.

“People always say this is the worst area in town, north Tulsa, and I’m tired of that being our label,” said Malone. “We want to let them know we are not the worst part of town.”

It’s a sign of progress for this area that other neighbors like Chris Richmond are excited to see.

“I think it would be a great thing to the neighborhood to help out as far as keeping them active and doing things to keep them out of trouble,” said Chris Richmond.

Alaback Design

Richmond’s sons go to the park often, and he said the pool will be a nice addition.

“A lot more kids outside, especially during the summertime,” said Richmond.

The poll represents a portion of the roughly $60 million that’s been set aside for parks over the last five yearsthrough Improve Our Tulsa projects.

“We’re going through right now the greatest period of upgrades and new construction in our parks in the history of the city,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Mayor Bynum said parks impact every part of our city and Parks Director Anna America says spreading the love across Tulsa with improvements benefits everyone.

“You’ve got to have awesome parks everywhere,” said Anna America. “Every part of the city deserves to have the best park in their backyard.

The new pool will have a bathhouse, equipment buildings, and security and lighting features. Over the next few years, they plan to build a new rec center to replace the current one at Chamberlain Park.

“I’m glad that things are happening in north Tulsa, and a lot of good things are coming this way,” said Richmond.

The pool, which the city will build for around $3.4 million, should be ready for kids to swim in by next summer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

