Green Country voters head to the polls for Aug. 8 special elections

TULSA, Okla. — Aug. 8 is Election Day in Green Country for the city of Tulsa and Owasso and Wagoner, Osage and Rogers counties.

The City of Tulsa is voting on its third Improve Our Tulsa package, which would allocate $814 million in sales tax to infrastructure.

Read more about Improve Our Tulsa here.

The City of Catoosa is voting on PSO's agreement with the city as well as increasing lodging tax from 5% to 8%.



Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you are in line at the poles at 7 p.m., you are still legally allowed to vote.

Here are some voting tips from the Tulsa County Election Board.

Mark your ballot using the example posted at your polling place and inside your ballot booth. If you make a mistake, do not try to correct it. Instead, take your ballot to the precinct officials. They will destroy the ballot and issue a new one.

You do not need to make a selection for each issue on the ballot in order for your ballot to be counted. The voting device will cast votes only for those issues which you have marked.

Ballots can be read by the voting device regardless of how you insert the ballot into the system. If the system detects too many marking for a single office or question, an error report will be printed, and the ballot will be returned to the voter for a new ballot to be issued.

If you need assistance or would like to use the audio-assisted ballot system, let a precinct official know. You do not have to show proof of a disability to use the audio-assisted ballot system.

Be sure to bring an approved form of identification. Federal and state-issued photo IDs, passports, and tribal-based, photo IDs are accepted. You may also use the voter identification card you were mailed when you registered.

Visit the Oklahoma State Election Board for more information on ballot measures and polling locations.

